Gulf Power Sends Crews To Restore Power After Hurricane Isaias

Nearly 70 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel are headed to help restore power after Hurricane Isaias passes the Atlantic coast of Florida.

Gulf Power will help Florida Power & Light recover from the potential impact of Hurricane Isaias, which is currently forecast to brush the east coast of Florida. Even if the storm does not make landfall, winds and feeder bands could cause outages, flooding and other damage.

We understand how difficult it is, especially during these unprecedented times, to be without power, and what a critical role electricity plays to provide comfort for those at home and to help communities get back up and running,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “We will take all necessary measures to keep our crews safe and well as they work to restore power, as well as the communities that we will be working in. We stand ready to assist our FPL family in any way possible.”

The crews will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures and wearing masks where appropriate. In addition, the crews are planning to be self-sufficient to limit contact with other teams. Signs on trucks remind the public to honor the 6 feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews safe while they work.

Nearly 70 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel are headed east in advance of the storm so that they can get to work as soon as the storm has passed. Traveling with the team is Gulf Power’s new community response vehicle, which can serve as a mobile command center for the crews as well as a charging station for customers that are without power. The Gulf Power team joins resources from other out-of-state energy companies to ensure customers of its sister company FPL get their power back on safely and as quickly as possible.

Gulf Power has also released approximately 120 contractors who can also assist the FPL team, including debris removal and power restoration needs.