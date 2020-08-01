FWC Law Enforcement Report

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following activity during the period from May 29-June 11 in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

(Editor’s Note: FWC fell behind in issuing reports during the pandemic.)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Specialist Allgood was at the Navy Point Boat Ramp when he observed a vessel violate the idle speed zone. When he spoke to the operator about the violation several signs of impairment were detected. Standard Field Sobriety Tasks (SFST) were conducted and the operator was arrested for boating under the influence and booked in the Escambia County Jail.

Officer Specialist Allgood along with Officer Graves worked a detail concentrating on fisheries enforcement in the gulf water off Pensacola Pass. Four citations were issued to different vessels for possession of red snapper during a closed season.

Officer Specialist Allgood and Officer Manning documented several violations dealing with fisheries enforcement. They issued three citations for possession of red snapper in closed season, five citations for possession of triggerfish in closed season, one citation for possession of an undersized amberjack and one citation for not landing a shark in whole condition.

Officer Specialist McHenry and Pettey conducted a fishery inspection on a vessel with several people fishing for spotted seatrout. A fisheries inspection located five spotted seatrout over 19 inches. Only one spotted seatrout over 19 inches is allowed on a vessel. The vessel operator was issued a citation for the violation.

Lieutenant Lambert was at the Navy Point Boat Ramp when he observed a personal watercraft (PWC) violating the idle speed zone. When Lieutenant Lambert stopped the vessel and spoke to the operator in reference to the violation, he noticed several signs of impairment. Standard Field Sobriety Tasks (SFST) were conducted and the operator was arrested for boating under the influence. The operator later refused to give a breath sample and was booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Officers Matechik and Rockwell were on federal fisheries patrol in the Gulf of Mexico when they observed a fishing vessel with three occupants. As they approached the vessel with their emergency blue lights on, they witnessed movement on the vessel and two fish were thrown overboard. They observed two red snapper floating alongside the vessel. A resource inspection also located a Spanish mackerel fillet. The appropriate enforcement action and citations were issued.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Roberson and Hutchinson were patrolling the Escambia River when they observed two subjects on a vessel near the bank of the river. After watching the vessel, the officers approached and contacted both subjects. The officers observed untagged bush hooks, live game fish and a flathead catfish in the vessel. Further investigation revealed the subjects had set out several bush hooks earlier in the evening and had baited one of the lines with a live gamefish. The subjects were both issued citations for possessing untagged bush hooks and for using gamefish as bait on bush hooks.

Officer Ramos patrolled the Blackwater River concentrating on public safety in the congested waterway. He conducted two separate Boating Under the Influence (BUI) investigations resulting in the arrest of each impaired operator and transport to the county jail. Officer Ramos contacted 50 vessels and issued 30 boating warnings or citations to boaters. Common violations included insufficient number of personal flotation devices (PFD), operators on personal watercraft not wearing a PFD, and infants on a vessel without a PFD. Various other safety, registration and restricted area violations were also addressed.

