Four New Escambia County Fire Trucks Will Soon Be Ready For Service

Escambia Fire Rescue is getting closer to putting four new fire engines into service.

As NorthEscambia.com first reported in early July, the four 2019 Pierce Enforcer fire engines will replacing aging trucks in Molino, Ensley, Myrtle Grove and Pleasant Grove.

The new “Engine 18″ has been delivered to the Molino Fire Station and is undergoing preparations to begin answering calls. It will replace a 2003 model year front line apparatus.

A new rescue truck will replace the current 2011 model front line engine assigned to Ensley Fire Station. A squad engine will replace a 2002 model year apparatus rescue engine currently assigned to Pleasant Grove Fire Station, and a standard engine will replace the current 2004 model rescue engine apparatus assigned to Myrtle Grove Fire Station.

Each truck features Cummins L9 450 horsepower engine, a 750-gallon tank, a Hale 1500-gallon per minute pump, a deck gun and seating for five personnel. The rear-forward facing crew cab seats, and an EMS compartment above each front wheel. The trucks also feature cargo netting with a single pull lanyard that secures the EMS compartments, a coated interior, vinyl seats, and headliner help with cab decontamination. The vertical exhaust keeps heat and emissions away from firefighters working around the apparatus.

In addition to providing dependable, state-of-the-art equipment, having new engines under warranty will also decrease repair and maintenance costs which have increased significantly due to the aging fleet, the county said when the purchase was approved unanimously by the Escambia County Commission about a year ago.

The four new vehicles were purchased for a total of $2,036,267 using Local Option Sales Tax funds.

Pictured: The new fire engine at the Molino Fire Station. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

