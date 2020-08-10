Florida Gas Prices Back Off 20-Week Highs

August 10, 2020

Florida gas prices are beginning to trickle lower. Retail prices are backing off from the 20-week high of nearly $2.16 per gallon, which was just over a week ago.

The state average declined 3 cents per gallon last week. Florida drivers are now paying an average price of nearly $2.13 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon is $2.07, down from $2.09 a week ago and on par with one month ago. A year ago, Escambia County drivers were paying $2.51.

The lowest price per gallon in North Escambia Sunday night was $1.97 at Highway 29 an Muscogee Road in Cantonment. Two wholesale clubs were at $1.82 Sunday night in Pensacola.

“Florida drivers continue to enjoy unusually low gas prices for this time of year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The cost for a full tank of gas is about $5 less than it was this time last year. The pandemic’s effect on fuel demand continues to weigh on crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices, preventing any monumental gains. Low oil prices make it cheaper to produce and sell gasoline.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 