FHP Seeks Hit And Run Driver That Killed Bicyclist In Ensley

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the driver involved in a fatal hit and run with a bicyclist late Thursday night in Ensley.

The FHP said a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling north on Palafox Street north of Johnson Avenue stuck a 50-year old male bicyclist who was also traveling north. The vehicle continued north on Palafox Street after the collision.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The vehicle has damage to the front and passenger side, possibly including the windshield, according to FHP. The vehicle is also missing a passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or (850) 484-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.