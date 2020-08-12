FBI, Sheriff’s Deputies Arrested Escambia (AL) Jail Corrections Officer

The FBI and Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office have a arrested a corrections officer on contraband charges, and the sheriff said more charge are anticipated

Sheriff’s investigators and FBI agents arrested Escambia County (AL) Detention Center corrections officer Lakerdra Shanta Snowden on Tuesday. She is charged with one count of promoting prison contraband first degree and one count of use of official position for personal gain, an ethics violation. She was booked into jail without bond awaiting a bond appearance.

“Today’s arrest stems from a joint operation between ECSO and the FBI into the smuggling of contraband into the detention facility,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said. He immediately terminated Snowden’s employment.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are anticipated. We will continue to arrest and prosecute anyone who is involved with bringing contraband to the detention facility,” Jackson said.