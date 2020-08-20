Escambia Superintendent Candidate Pool Narrowed To Four

The pool of candidates to become the next Escambia County school superintendent is now down from six to four.

The Escambia County School Board removed one name from the list this week, and one other candidate has withdrawn his name from consideration.

The four remaining semi-finalists are:

Dr. Earl Johnson – Executive director Leadership/Operations Flagler County Schools (FL), 13,000 students, 2017 to present. Previous: High school and elementary principal Flagler County, 2004-2017.

Keith C. Rittel — Superintendent, Provo, UT, 18,000 students, 2012-present. Previous: Deputy superintendent, Clover Park (Lakewood, WA), 12,000 students, 2008-2012.

Dr. Timothy A. Smith – Executive area director of high schools, Orange County (FL), 212,000 students, June 2018 to present. Previous: Principal of Winter Park High School (FL), 3,400 students, July 2010-June 2018.

Keith Leonard – assistant superintendent of Human Resource Services Escambia County, 40,500 students, June 2020-present. Previous: Director of Human Resources, Escambia County, 2007-2020.

Vincent Cotter withdrew from consideration due to family obligations, and the board did not advance Marques Stewart.

Board members expressed concern that Stewart did not have enough experience at the district level. Stewart, a 1996 Woodham High School graduate, is currently a 9th grade principal at an Atlanta high school and spent four years at middle school principal.

The only finalist to receive a vote from all five school board members was Smith, who has been in school administration in Orange County for three decades. The other three semi-finalists received three votes each from board members.

“I like the fact that he comes from a large district. He’s in Florida. He’s got education degrees, but his undergraduate degree was in business,” Board Chair Patty Hightower said. “He also mentions the military, needing to address the military and communicate well with the military.”

The school board will invite the four semi-finalists to Escambia County August 26-28. August 27 will be a day of interviews that will be streamed online for the public to see, and the public will have a chance to submit questions. Each of the four will also take part in one-on-one interviews with school board members.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent. Malcolm Thomas, the current elected superintendent, will retire in November. The school hopes to name his replacement by September 1 with an anticipated start date of November 17.