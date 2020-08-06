Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Deaths Increase By Six

There were six new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were a 56-year old female and males age 57, 66 and 72. The Santa Rosa deaths were males ages 76 and 89. One from Santa Rosa County was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased 148 to 8,515. An additional 90 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,700.

Of the 1,877 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 9.5% were positive, and 12.8% were positive from 591 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 11.8%.

There were 197 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 107 deaths in Escambia County, 63 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 30 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and six in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 510,389 cases including 504,768 Florida residents. There have been 29,131 hospitalizations* and 7,747 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 8,515 (+148 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 886

Pensacola —6,665 (+95)

Cantonment — 618 (+10)

Molino— 95 (+3)

Century — 113 (+33)

McDavid — 40

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 10

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 197 (-5)

Deaths — 111 (+4)

Male — 3,370

Female — 4,136

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,700 (+90 since Wednesday)

Non-Florida residents — 28

Milton — 2,067 (+37)

Gulf Breeze — 545 (+25)

Navarre — 438 (+16)

Pace — 271 (+5)

Jay — 96

Bagdad — 8

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 180*

Deaths — 34 (+2)

Male — 2,131

Female — 1,527

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 510,389

Florida residents — 504,768

Deaths — 7,747

Hospitalizations — 29,131*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.