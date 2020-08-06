Escambia County Does Not Pass Mask Mandate, Instead Passes Resolution Encouraging Face Coverings

Thursday night the Escambia County Commission passed a resolution strongly encouraging the use of masks, but stopped short of passing a mandate with enforcement penalties.

The motion by Commissioner Robert Bender also included that residents are urged to follow CDC guidelines. The motion passed on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Lumon May voting against.

Earlier in the meeting, May made a motion for a mandatory mask ordinance mirroring that of the City of Pensacola failed due to the lack of a second.

NorthEscambia.com will have more on this story Friday morning.

Pictured: The Escambia County Commission meeting Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.