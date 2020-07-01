Pensacola Council Affirms Mask Requirement, Approves Fines For Violations

The Pensacola City Council unanimously approved an emergency mask ordinance Tuesday night.

The council’s vote affirms an order issued last week by Mayor Grover Robinson requiring face coverings by employees and patrons in Pensacola businesses, and it also adds fines for violations.

The fine for violating the ordinance is $50 for the first offense, $125 for the second offense, $250 for the third offense. A forth violation carries a fine of up as much as $500 and potentially 60 days in jail.

The ordinance applies only within the city limits of Pensacola, not in unincorporated Escambia County.

The ordinance order does not apply to: