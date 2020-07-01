Pensacola Council Affirms Mask Requirement, Approves Fines For Violations
The Pensacola City Council unanimously approved an emergency mask ordinance Tuesday night.
The council’s vote affirms an order issued last week by Mayor Grover Robinson requiring face coverings by employees and patrons in Pensacola businesses, and it also adds fines for violations.
The fine for violating the ordinance is $50 for the first offense, $125 for the second offense, $250 for the third offense. A forth violation carries a fine of up as much as $500 and potentially 60 days in jail.
The ordinance applies only within the city limits of Pensacola, not in unincorporated Escambia County.
The ordinance order does not apply to:
- A child under two years of age.
- A person who has one or more medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering, including anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance. A person asserting this exception for medical conditions or disabilities is not required to carry or produce documentation verifying the health condition to a business or law enforcement.
- An individual who is obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.
- Public safety, police, fire, and other life safety and health care personnel whose personal protective equipment requirements are governed by their respective agencies and employers.
- A person in a government building owned or controlled by the federal, state, or Escambia County governmental entity or agency, the Escambia County School Board, or a County constitutional officers. If the governmental entity or agency occupies only part of a building, this Emergency Ordinance does not apply to that portion of the building.
- A person exercising while observing at least six feet of distancing from other persons.
- Persons while eating or drinking. It is the intent of this provision that a face covering be worn while traversing a business for ingress and egress, to use the restroom facilities, and while standing when persons are unable to maintain at least six feet of distancing.
- Business owners, managers, and employees who are in an area of a business that is not open to customers, patrons, or the public, provided that six feet of distance exists between persons. This exception does not apply to employees who are present in the kitchen or other food and beverage preparation area of a business – those persons must wear face coverings.
- An individual in a lodging establishment who is inside of the lodging unit, including, but not limited to, a hotel room, motel room, vacation rental unit, timeshare unit, or similar unit.
- Children in a business operating as a daycare or children’s camp so long as the business is following CDC and Escambia County Department of Health guidelines for those activities.
