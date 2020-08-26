Dollar General At West Kingsfield, Hwy. 297A Gets Zoning Approval, With A Design Condition

The Escambia County Board of Adjustment on Wednesday granted approval to a conditional zoning for a new Dollar General on West Kingsfield Road at Highway 297A.

Teramore Development, LLC, of Thomasville, Georgia went before the board seeking a conditional use to build an 8,960 square foot Dollar General Store.The current low density mixed-use (LDMU) zoning is intended to provide for a mix or residential uses with neighborhood scaled retail sales and services with a retail limit of 6,000 square feet. A conditional use in the zoning category allows for retail sales up to 35,000 square feet.

The board approved the conditional use with the stipulation that the store have a residential area design with wood siding and a shingled roof as in a concept drawing submitted by the developer.

The Escambia County Land Development Code will require screening on the south and east property boundaries because the adjoining properties are residential, and the developer intends to install additional landscaping.

The initial application for the Dollar General went before the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) Wednesday afternoon. It’s the first of several required stops at the DRC before required approval can be granted to apply for a building permit.

The proposed development is on a 1.37 acre parcel on the southeast corner of the West Kingsfield Road and Highway 297A. The freestanding Dollar General will have 32 parking spots in a lot that will connect to West Kingsfield.

The property was previously developed as a single family residence that has since been removed.

The retailer intends to sell beer and wine the location.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.