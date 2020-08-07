DeSantis Forms Task Force To Explore ‘Safe And Limited’ Reopening Of Long-term Care Facilities

Floridians have been unable to visit their relatives in long-term care facilities for months, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said it’s time for that to change.

Thursday, the governor announced the formation of Florida’s Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities. Members of the task force will work together to develop guidelines on how to safely allow family members to visit their loved ones in Florida’s long-term care facilities where visitation has been prohibited since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The last four and a half months have been difficult for all Floridians, especially our residents in long-term care facilities and their families,” said DeSantis. “In an effort to protect our most vulnerable, we made the difficult decision in March to prohibit visitation to these facilities. While these measures were necessary, it has taken an emotional toll on our families. I look forward to the ideas that arise from this task force on how we can continue our mission to protect the vulnerable while allowing for the much-needed human connection of spending time with family and friends.”

Members of the Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities are below: