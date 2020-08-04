Cox Recognizes Inspirational Student Heroes From Local Schools

Cox Communications once again honored a special group of Escambia and Okaloosa County students this year as Cox Inspirational Student Heroes. Combined, 84 students were celebrated for having overcome extreme hardships in their lives.

The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a smile on their face and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.

Due to COVID-19, Cox was unable to recognize the students in the usual award ceremonies held at the University of West Florida in Pensacola and Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Instead, the Heroes received their recognitions in the mail, and a special television show is available in the video above.

This year’s award recipients in Escambia and Okaloosa Counties are:

AK Suter Elementary School – Stephen Dunn

Antioch Elementary School – Tristan Murawski

Baker School – David Legros III

Bellview Elementary School – Alex Campbell

Bellview Middle School – Kaleb Donaldson

Beulah Academy of Science – Christian Hollingsworth

Beulah Elementary School – Aiden Hollingsworth

Beulah Middle School – Ja’siya Bender

Blue Angels Elementary School – Kaitlyn Graves

Bluewater Elementary School – Austin Smith

Bob Sikes Elementary School – Temperance Custer

Bratt Elementary School – Zachary Weaver

Brentwood Elementary School – Roger Cabrera

Brown Barge Middle School – Kylee Lovell

Bruner Middle School – Tristin Blackman

Byrneville Elementary School – Gabrielle Hawsey

CA Weis Elementary School – Anthony Mack

Camelot Academy – Joquan Williams

Camelot Academy – Joquarise Williams

Choctaw High School – Keone C. Corpuz

Crestview High School – Carri Brown

Davidson Middle School – Tyler Nesmith

Destin Elementary School – Rickey Schaffer

Destin Middle School – James Devarona

Edge Elementary School – Sean Britton

Eglin Elementary School – Giovanni Alvarado

Elliott Point Elementary School – Andrew Guity

Ensley Elementary School – Juan Fernando Zaldivar-Meija

Ernest Ward Middle School – Brandon Odom

Escambia High School – Anthony Goodwin

Ferry Pass Elementary School – Calvin Peoples

Ferry Pass Middle School – Jeanine Clark

Florosa Elementary School – Haley Curry

Fort Walton Beach High School – Sebastian Riker

Global Learning Academy – Jacob Emrico

Hellen Caro Elementary School – Trent Henry

Holm Elementary School – Jaylen Phillips

Jim Bailey Middle School – Anwyn Butler

Kenwood Elementary School – Jeremiah Parker

Kingfield Elementary School – Luca Bradley

Laurel Hill School – Andrew “Moon” Wiggins

Lincoln Park Elementary – Ja’Kayline Vickers

Lipscomb Elementary School – Elizabeth Burdeaux

Longwood Elementary School – Tatianna Gary

Mary Esther Elementary School – Jayda Oleson

McArthur Elementary School – Carlie Rushing

McArthur Elementary School – Zoe Rushing

Meigs Middle School – Desi Goble

Molino Park Elementary – Jonathon Campbell

Montclair Elementary School – Stormy Golden

Myrtle Grove Elementary – Kamren Dixon Jr

N.B. Cook Elementary School – Ryan Kostelnik

Navy Point Elementary School – Demarious Anderson

Niceville High School – Katlin Flores

Northview High School – Tyler Wade Simmons

Northwood Elementary School – Brenda Gonzalez

Oakcrest Elementary School – Angela Bessent

OJ Semmes Elementary School – Carnell Dawson

Okaloosa STEMM Academy – Brynne Massey

Pensacola High School – Tiffany Vo

Pensacola High School – Genevieve Wilhelm

Pine Forest High School – Jaylen Clausell

Pine Meadow Elementary School – Dennis Wilson

Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Nehemiah “Nemo” Perez

Plew Elementary School – Kayla Norman

Project Search – Timothy Emanuel

Pryor Middle School – Kayden Sutton

Ransom Middle School – Kriseya Wheeler

Richburg School – Emaun Blackwell

Riverside Elementary School – Angel Martinez-Rodriguez (Jojo)

Ruckel Middle School – Joseph Jones

Scenic Heights Elementary School – Kristina Hinton

Shalimar Elementary School – Mason Litwiller

Sherwood Elementary School – Brooke Holland

Shoal River Middle School – Ahmad Thomas

Silver Sands School – Dalton Malone

Southside Primary School – Vincent Bloom

Tate High School – Tyler Ramsey

Walker Elementary School – Amanda Andujar

Warrington Middle School – Logan Ming

Washington High School – William “Billy” Hoover

West Florida High School – Antoinette Heno

West Pensacola Elementary School – Noah Jones

“Unfortunately, we were unable to recognize these great students in person, but Cox still wanted to make sure they knew what an inspiration they are to others around them,” said David Deliman, Cox Gulf Coast market vice president. “These students have overcome so much in their young lives while maintaining positive attitudes and bringing joy to others. They deserve their time in the spotlight for being such an inspiration to us all. We’re glad we were still able to tell their stories.”

In the mail, each student received a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor from Cox, United States Congressman Matt Gaetz and Florida State Senator Doug Broxson.