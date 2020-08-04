Cox Recognizes Inspirational Student Heroes From Local Schools
August 4, 2020
Cox Communications once again honored a special group of Escambia and Okaloosa County students this year as Cox Inspirational Student Heroes. Combined, 84 students were celebrated for having overcome extreme hardships in their lives.
The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a smile on their face and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.
Due to COVID-19, Cox was unable to recognize the students in the usual award ceremonies held at the University of West Florida in Pensacola and Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Instead, the Heroes received their recognitions in the mail, and a special television show is available in the video above.
This year’s award recipients in Escambia and Okaloosa Counties are:
- AK Suter Elementary School – Stephen Dunn
- Antioch Elementary School – Tristan Murawski
- Baker School – David Legros III
- Bellview Elementary School – Alex Campbell
- Bellview Middle School – Kaleb Donaldson
- Beulah Academy of Science – Christian Hollingsworth
- Beulah Elementary School – Aiden Hollingsworth
- Beulah Middle School – Ja’siya Bender
- Blue Angels Elementary School – Kaitlyn Graves
- Bluewater Elementary School – Austin Smith
- Bob Sikes Elementary School – Temperance Custer
- Bratt Elementary School – Zachary Weaver
- Brentwood Elementary School – Roger Cabrera
- Brown Barge Middle School – Kylee Lovell
- Bruner Middle School – Tristin Blackman
- Byrneville Elementary School – Gabrielle Hawsey
- CA Weis Elementary School – Anthony Mack
- Camelot Academy – Joquan Williams
- Camelot Academy – Joquarise Williams
- Choctaw High School – Keone C. Corpuz
- Crestview High School – Carri Brown
- Davidson Middle School – Tyler Nesmith
- Destin Elementary School – Rickey Schaffer
- Destin Middle School – James Devarona
- Edge Elementary School – Sean Britton
- Eglin Elementary School – Giovanni Alvarado
- Elliott Point Elementary School – Andrew Guity
- Ensley Elementary School – Juan Fernando Zaldivar-Meija
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Brandon Odom
- Escambia High School – Anthony Goodwin
- Ferry Pass Elementary School – Calvin Peoples
- Ferry Pass Middle School – Jeanine Clark
- Florosa Elementary School – Haley Curry
- Fort Walton Beach High School – Sebastian Riker
- Global Learning Academy – Jacob Emrico
- Hellen Caro Elementary School – Trent Henry
- Holm Elementary School – Jaylen Phillips
- Jim Bailey Middle School – Anwyn Butler
- Kenwood Elementary School – Jeremiah Parker
- Kingfield Elementary School – Luca Bradley
- Laurel Hill School – Andrew “Moon” Wiggins
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Ja’Kayline Vickers
- Lipscomb Elementary School – Elizabeth Burdeaux
- Longwood Elementary School – Tatianna Gary
- Mary Esther Elementary School – Jayda Oleson
- McArthur Elementary School – Carlie Rushing
- McArthur Elementary School – Zoe Rushing
- Meigs Middle School – Desi Goble
- Molino Park Elementary – Jonathon Campbell
- Montclair Elementary School – Stormy Golden
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Kamren Dixon Jr
- N.B. Cook Elementary School – Ryan Kostelnik
- Navy Point Elementary School – Demarious Anderson
- Niceville High School – Katlin Flores
- Northview High School – Tyler Wade Simmons
- Northwood Elementary School – Brenda Gonzalez
- Oakcrest Elementary School – Angela Bessent
- OJ Semmes Elementary School – Carnell Dawson
- Okaloosa STEMM Academy – Brynne Massey
- Pensacola High School – Tiffany Vo
- Pensacola High School – Genevieve Wilhelm
- Pine Forest High School – Jaylen Clausell
- Pine Meadow Elementary School – Dennis Wilson
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Nehemiah “Nemo” Perez
- Plew Elementary School – Kayla Norman
- Project Search – Timothy Emanuel
- Pryor Middle School – Kayden Sutton
- Ransom Middle School – Kriseya Wheeler
- Richburg School – Emaun Blackwell
- Riverside Elementary School – Angel Martinez-Rodriguez (Jojo)
- Ruckel Middle School – Joseph Jones
- Scenic Heights Elementary School – Kristina Hinton
- Shalimar Elementary School – Mason Litwiller
- Sherwood Elementary School – Brooke Holland
- Shoal River Middle School – Ahmad Thomas
- Silver Sands School – Dalton Malone
- Southside Primary School – Vincent Bloom
- Tate High School – Tyler Ramsey
- Walker Elementary School – Amanda Andujar
- Warrington Middle School – Logan Ming
- Washington High School – William “Billy” Hoover
- West Florida High School – Antoinette Heno
- West Pensacola Elementary School – Noah Jones
“Unfortunately, we were unable to recognize these great students in person, but Cox still wanted to make sure they knew what an inspiration they are to others around them,” said David Deliman, Cox Gulf Coast market vice president. “These students have overcome so much in their young lives while maintaining positive attitudes and bringing joy to others. They deserve their time in the spotlight for being such an inspiration to us all. We’re glad we were still able to tell their stories.”
In the mail, each student received a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor from Cox, United States Congressman Matt Gaetz and Florida State Senator Doug Broxson.
