Coin Shortage: County Says Pay With Exact Change At Perdido Landfill, Oak Grove Center

August 11, 2020

Until further notice, Escambia County is asking citizens to use exact change when paying fees for waste services.

The county said that due to a nationwide coin shortage, they are able to provide change only if they can obtain coins from their bank.

If they can’t obtain coins, payments need to be made with exact change or by check at the Perdido Landfill and the Oak Grove Convenience Center. Debit and credit cars are also accepted at the Perdido Landfill.

The Oak Grove Convenience Center is only only on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

