Charges Dropped Against Protester Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood
August 20, 2020
Charges have been dropped against the protester carried three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge on the hood of a SUV.
Jason Uphaus of the 800 block of South Highway 29 was originally charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
State Attorney Bill Eddins said that probable cause existed for an arrest, there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.
“The charges in this case arose out of an incident that occurred at the foot of the Pensacola Bay Bridge during a demonstration. The victim in this case has failed lo cooperate or communicate with this office during our investigation of this matter. Based on the victim’s lack of cooperation as well as the facts and circumstances of this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Eddins said.
One June 6, group of protesters had walked the short distance from the Graffiti Bridge on 17th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway, locking arms and temporarily blocking access to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The Ford Flex drove at a slow speed through the group, with Uphaus jumping onto the hood of vehicle.
The driver continued slowly, with Uphaus on the hood, three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge where the vehicle was stopped by Gulf Breeze Police.
After about 20 minutes, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson arrived to speak to the group, and they left the roadway a short time later.
Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
6 Responses to “Charges Dropped Against Protester Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood”
How is there not sufficient evidence he’s on the roof of the vehicle and theres video of the protest standing in front of the lanes blocking traffic so the driver continued to drive forward after trying to pass these imbusils? Oh wait I forgot rules don’t apply to these “peaceful protests ” that include blocking traffic and causing problems to people who don’t stop and notice them because they’re looking for that long sought sense of appreciation that there poor hearts so long desired
Proof is right there in the picture-and he gets off scott free. This is why these protests continue to happen, no consequences for their stupid actions. Had he fallen off the vehicles hood, I’m sure he would’ve sued the person and won – that’s how our justice system works these days! RIDICULOUS!
It’s hard to believe the State Attorney’s Office, which I have much respect for, will not carry this case forward. There shouldn’t have to be any cooperation with the victim, because everything is on video. Seems video works in all other cases. This is the 1st time I can remember Mr. Eddins disappointing me in a case. I guess everyone can bend to pressure.
No evidence who are you kidding??
Look at the pictures
A video is not sufficient evidence?!
So who pays for the 700 dollar mirror he broke? Why isnt he being charged with property damage?