Charges Dropped Against Protester Carried Across Pensacola Bay Bridge On SUV’s Hood

Charges have been dropped against the protester carried three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge on the hood of a SUV.

Jason Uphaus of the 800 block of South Highway 29 was originally charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

State Attorney Bill Eddins said that probable cause existed for an arrest, there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

“The charges in this case arose out of an incident that occurred at the foot of the Pensacola Bay Bridge during a demonstration. The victim in this case has failed lo cooperate or communicate with this office during our investigation of this matter. Based on the victim’s lack of cooperation as well as the facts and circumstances of this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Eddins said.

One June 6, group of protesters had walked the short distance from the Graffiti Bridge on 17th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway, locking arms and temporarily blocking access to the Pensacola Bay Bridge. The Ford Flex drove at a slow speed through the group, with Uphaus jumping onto the hood of vehicle.

The driver continued slowly, with Uphaus on the hood, three miles across the Pensacola Bay Bridge where the vehicle was stopped by Gulf Breeze Police.

After about 20 minutes, Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson arrived to speak to the group, and they left the roadway a short time later.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.