Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.