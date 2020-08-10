Century Town Hall Remains Closed. Here Are The Days Utility Payments Can Be Made By Phone.

The Century town hall remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there area few upcoming dates when utility payments can be made over the phone.

Drive-thru service will not be available in the near future. Utility payments can be made 24/7 in a secure drop box next to the drive-thru window. Only checks or money orders are accepted in the drop box, not cash.

Credit card payments can be made by phone on August 11, August 14 and August 19. Century does not accept payments online.

For more information or further assistance call (850) 256-3208 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or email kgodwin@centuryflorida.us or hhawkins@centuryflorida.us.