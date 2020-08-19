Brooks, Lewis Headed To November Runoff For Century Council Seat 1

August 19, 2020

Two candidates are headed to a November runoff for Century Town Council Seat 1.

Incumbent Ann Brooks garnered the most votes in the race against two challengers, but Century’s charter requires a candidate to receive one more than 50 percent of the vote in order to be declared the winner.

Brooks received 148 votes (44.85%), followed by Dynette Lewis with 122 (36.97%) and Calvin Kenneth Cottrell, Jr. with 60 (18.18%) of the vote for the non-partisan seat.

Brooks, the current council president, was first elected in 2007. Lewis has 28 years experience in the financial services industry.

Two other Century town races will also be on the November ballot. Political newcomers Shelisa Dorshae McCall and Leonard B. White will face off for Century Town Council Seat 3, and incumbent Mayor Henry Hawkins will face former council member Ben Boutwell in the race for mayor.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 