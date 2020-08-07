7-Year Old Shot And Killed In Pensacola Saturday Morning

A 7-year old girl was shot and killed in Pensacola Saturday morning, likely by another child.

Pensacola Police said it happened in the 600 block of North “B” Street where the victim was found on the front porch of a home.

Police said the victim was possibly shot by another small child.

One person was detained after he was found hiding in the yard of the home and was chased by officers. His role in the incident is unclear at this time, and he is being questioned in connection with it.

Pensacola Police are continuing their investigation and have not released further information.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.