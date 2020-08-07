7-Year Old Shot And Killed In Pensacola Saturday Morning

August 1, 2020

A 7-year old girl was shot and killed in Pensacola Saturday morning, likely by another child.

Pensacola Police said it happened in the 600 block of North “B” Street where the victim was found on the front porch of a home.

Police said the victim was possibly shot by another small child.

One person was detained after he was found hiding in the yard of the home and was chased by officers. His role in the incident is unclear at this time, and he is being questioned in connection with it.

Pensacola Police are continuing their investigation and have not released further information.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 