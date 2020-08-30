No Deaths, 33 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Sunday In Escambia County

There were 30 new COVID-19 positives and no new deaths reported in Escambia County on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The deaths in Escambia County were females ages 78 and 88. One was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased by to 11,151. An additional 25 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,659.

Of the 818 tests results returned in Escambia County, 3.9% were positive, and 9.7% were positive from 224 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.5%.

There were 132 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 186 deaths in Escambia County, 89 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 55 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 10 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 621,586 cases including 614,753 Florida residents. There have been 38,410 hospitalizations* and 11,119 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,151 (+30)

Non-Florida residents — 1,001

Pensacola —8,151 (+29)

Century — 910 (+1)

—-including 768 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 782 (+2)

Molino— 128

McDavid — 63

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 6

Current hospitalizations: 132

Deaths — 186

Male — 4,922

Female — 5,134

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,659 (+25)

Non-Florida residents — 42

Milton — 2,533 (+12)

Gulf Breeze — 674 (+3)

Navarre — 571 (+2)

Pace — 357 (+2)

Jay — 130 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 266*

Deaths — 55

Male — 2,595

Female — 2,015

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 621,586

Florida residents — 614,753

Deaths — 11,119

Hospitalizations — 38,410*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.