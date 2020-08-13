13 COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties On Tuesday

There were 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Escambia County and two reported in Santa Rosa County Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County fatalities were females ages 59, 66, 76, 82, 85, 86, and 92, and males ages 66, 70, 73, and 87. Five were long-term care facility residents. Santa Rosa County reported the death of men ages 76 and 86, one of which was a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased 175 to 9,807. An additional 50 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,013.

Of the 795 tests results returned on Monday in Escambia County, 17.4% were positive, and 18.7% were positive from 252 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 16.3% (increased skewed by a large number of Century prison inmates).

There were 196 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 131 deaths in Escambia County, 71 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 40 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and eight in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 542,792 cases including 536,981 Florida residents. There have been 31,354 hospitalizations* and 8,553 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 9,807 (+175 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 893

Pensacola —7,123 (+81)

Century — 852 (+77)

—-including at least 753 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 678 (+10)

Molino— 109 (+3)

McDavid — 51 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 13

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 196 (+9)

Deaths — 131 (+11)

Male — 4,217

Female — 4,412

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,013 (+50 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 31

Milton — 2,229 (+27)

Gulf Breeze — 585 (+9)

Navarre — 478 (+5)

Pace — 307 (+2)

Jay — 103 (+3)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 193*

Deaths — 40 (+2)

Male — 2,258

Female — 1,660

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 542,792

Florida residents — 536,981

Deaths — 8,553

Hospitalizations — 31,354*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.