Weekend Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%