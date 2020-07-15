Wednesday Report: Escambia Adds 262 Cases, One New COVID-19 Death

Escambia County had an increase of 262 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported on Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death was a 63-year old male that was not a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 4,745 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 111 to 1,523.

Of the 1,350 test results returned on Tuesday, 14.3% were positive in Escambia County and 14.7% were positive from 633 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.

As of Wednesday, there were 196 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County, according to the three local hospitals.

Of the 55 deaths in Escambia County, 39 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 11 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 301,810 cases including 297,876 Florida residents. There have been 18,881 hospitalizations* and 4,409 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 4,745 (+262 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 608

Pensacola — 3,632 (+194)

Cantonment — 325 (+17)

Molino— 58 (+7)

Century — 31 (+2)

McDavid — 17

Bellview — 8 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 6

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 1

Current hospitalizations: 196 (+1)

Deaths — 55 (+1)

Male — 1,863

Female — 2,226

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 36

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,523 (+111 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 10

Milton — 628 (+57)

Gulf Breeze — 296 (+14)

Navarre — 257 (+9)

Pace — 149 (+7)

Jay — 52 (+7)

Bagdad — 1

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 85* (+15)

Deaths — 11

Male — 734

Female — 755

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 34

Florida cases:

Total cases — 301,810

Florida residents — 297,876

Deaths — 4,521

Hospitalizations — 19/334*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.