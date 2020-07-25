Visitor Ban At Florida Prisons Extended Until Mid-August

The COVID-19 pandemic visitation suspension at Florida prisons has been extended again, the Florida Department of Corrections has announced.

The visitor ban is in effect this time until at least August 17.

“The decision to reinstate the normal visitation schedule will be evaluated in consultation with public health experts,” the FDC said.

Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted, although attorneys are encouraged to consult with their clients via phone, email or mail during this time

As of Monday, 24 inmates have died from the virus, 1,963 have tested positive and 438 corrections staff have been infected, according to the agency.