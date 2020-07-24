Unity In The Community School Supply, Uniform Giveaway Saturday In Atmore
July 24, 2020
The annual Unity in the Community Festival (COVID-Style) will be held Saturday at Grace Fellowship in Atmore with free school supplies and school uniforms.
The event normally includes entertainment, bounce houses, food and activities, but it’s drive-thru only this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic from 1-4 p.m.
The giveaways are for school-aged children. Grace Fellowship is located at 1412 East Nashville Avenue in Atmore.
