Two Cantonment Residents Arrested On Multiple Child Pornography Charges

Two Cantonment residents were arrested on multiple child pornography Tuesday after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about 5,208 uploaded child porn images.

Ian Christopher Lopez, 34, was charged with 20 counts of promotion of certain images of child pornography and booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $300,000. Patrick Taylor Wynn, 29, was also charged with 20 counts of promotion of certain images of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wynn’s bond was set at $306,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office receive a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 5,208 upload files of apparent child pornography. The user account information, including the username “John Appleseed”, user id, email and IP address were provided.

The IP address was traced to an address in the 4000 block of Pebble Creek Drive, where the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

A resident of the home described Wynn and Lopez as partners that had recently moved to 3061 Wiggins Lane in Cantonment. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant at that address Tuesday. Lopez told deputies that he and Wynn “were in an on and off homosexual relationship for approximately 10 years”. He said they were no longer in that relationship but continued to live together with seperate rooms in the house.

Wynn told deputies that he viewed adult pornography, but when questioned further he requested an attorney, according to an arrest report.

Deputies found a thumb drive in a master bathroom connected to Lopez’s room that contained at least 20 images of obvious child pornography, the report states. A SD card containing at least 20 child porn videos, a thumb drive with 20 more child porn videos, and portable hard drive with three child pron videos were located in Wynn’s bedroom, the arrest report states.

The videos pertained to male children between about five and 15-years old engaged in sexual activity, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Also in Wynn’s bedroom, the ECSO reported they found a pipe and crystal methamphetamine.

A preliminary digital forensics examination conducted on Wynn’s iPhone found an account matching the reported storage account containing 5,208 child pornography images, the ECSO said.