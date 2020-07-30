Tropical Storm Isaias Forms. Here’s The Latest Info.

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday night in the Atlantic.

“In 2-3 days, the system is expected to turn north-northwestward due to a weakness in the ridge and an approaching trough. Later in the forecast period, the trough should cause Isaias to turn toward the northeast”, the National Hurricane Center said. “While this system could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, and Florida later this week and this weekend, it is too soon to determine the location or magnitude of those impacts. Interests there should monitor the progress of this system and updates to the forecast over the next few days.”

Isaias became the earliest storm with an “I” name on record.

The latest information is in the graphics on this page.