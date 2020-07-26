Traffic Alert: Here Are This Week’s Construction Slow Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and proejcts in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, July 26:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling U.S. 29 at the bridge over Nine Mile Road will experience the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of Sunday, June 26: Sunday, July 26, southbound traffic will be redirected to the off and on-ramps at Nine Mile Road. Monday, July 27, northbound traffic will be redirected to the off and on-ramps at Nine Mile Road. Depending on weather, the closures may be extended into Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, throughout the week, drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass, and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine & Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Fowler Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday, July 31 for reconstruction activities. Traffic will be detoured to West Nine & Half Mile Road and Cove Avenue.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 Westbound U.S. 29 Ramp– Motorists will encounter eastbound lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday, July 27 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 as crews perform bridge joint work.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations.

· Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) at Mobile Highway and Memphis Avenue- Construction activities have begun. The contractor will be working during daytime hours. Nighttime lane closures are possible.

Construction activities have begun. The contractor will be working during daytime hours. Nighttime lane closures are possible. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement –Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, July 26:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· U.S. 98 Upgrading of Distribution Lines between Whispering Pines Boulevard and Palo Alto – Motorists will encounter eastbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 30 as utility crews upgrade distribution lines.