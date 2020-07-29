Three Escambia Deaths, 359 New COVID-19 Cases In Two County Area

Three more COVID-19 deaths and 359 new cases were reported Wednesday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the Florida Department of Health.

Te Escambia County deaths were men ages 65, 83 and 95. All were long-term care facility residents.

Escambia County cases increased to 7,429. An additional 180 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,125.

Of the 1,103 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 12.7% were positive, and 24.1% were positive from 580 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 238 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 88 deaths in Escambia County, 56 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 22 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and three in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 451,423 cases including 446,251 Florida residents. There have been 25,499 hospitalizations* and 6,333 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 7,429 (+179 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 810

Pensacola — 5,806 (+137)

Cantonment — 544 (+19)

Molino— 83 (+3)

Century — 53

McDavid — 36 (+3)

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 9 (+1)

Gonzalez — 7 (+1)

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 238 (+1)

Deaths — 88 (+3)

Male — 2,907

Female — 3,578

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,125 (+180 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 23

Milton — 1,705 (+146)

Gulf Breeze — 481 (+10)

Navarre — 377 (+7)

Pace — 234 (+9)

Jay — 85

Bagdad — 5 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 153*

Deaths — 22

Male — 1,795

Female — 1,285

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 38

Florida cases:

Total cases — 451,423

Florida residents — 446,251

Deaths — 6,333

Hospitalizations — 25,499*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.