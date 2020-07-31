Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 140 New Cases In Escambia County

Three additional COVID-19 deaths and 140 new cases were reported Friday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Th Escambia County deaths were a 57-year old man, an 81-year old man, and an 84-year old man. One was a long-term care facility resident. There have been 21 COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County in the past six days.

Escambia County cases increased to 7,598. An additional 154 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,279.

Of the 1,117 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 11.5% were positive, and 9.5% were positive from 540 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 237 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Friday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 95 deaths in Escambia County, 59 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 22 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and three in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 470,386 cases including 465,030 Florida residents. There have been 26,533 hospitalizations* and 6,843 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 7,738 (+140 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 822

Pensacola — 6,059 (+119)

Cantonment — 575 (+20)

Molino— 87 (+1)

Century — 59 (+2)

McDavid — 39 (+1)

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 9

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 237 (+13)

Deaths — 95 (+3)

Male — 3,040

Female — 3,751

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,336 (+57 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 23

Milton — 1,870 (+39)

Gulf Breeze — 491 (+5)

Navarre — 391 (+5)

Pace — 242

Jay — 87 (+1)

Bagdad — 7

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 159*

Deaths — 22

Male — 1,945

Female — 1,351

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 470,386

Florida residents — 465,030

Deaths — 6,843

Hospitalizations — 26,533*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.