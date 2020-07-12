These Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Delay Hotspots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, July 12:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– The U.S. 29 bridge over Nine Mile Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 15 as crews grind and groove the concrete bridge deck. All traffic will be diverted to the off-ramps at Nine Mile Road and use the on-ramps to return to U.S. 29. Also, drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass, and U.S. 29 traffic between 1-10 and Nine & Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

The U.S. 29 bridge over Nine Mile Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 15 as crews grind and groove the concrete bridge deck. All traffic will be diverted to the off-ramps at Nine Mile Road and use the on-ramps to return to U.S. 29. Also, drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass, and U.S. 29 traffic between 1-10 and Nine & Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations. Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297)- A portion of the I-10 off-ramp that connects to the Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can continue to access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. There will also be intermittent and alternating nighttime lane restriction at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Muscogee Road/Becks Lake Road. · Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) at Mobile Highway and Memphis Avenue- Construction activities have begun on the safety improvements. The contractor will be working during daytime hours. Nighttime lane closures are possible. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. There will also be intermittent and alternating nighttime lane restriction at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Muscogee Road/Becks Lake Road.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, July 12:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).