Teen Found Unresponsive In Pool At Local Home

A teenager was found unresponsive in a pool at a home in the Quintette community Thursday afternoon, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13-year oldĀ male was airlifted by ShandsCair medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital following the incident in the 2900 block of Highway 95A, just north of Quintette Road.

An update on the victim’s condition was not available.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.