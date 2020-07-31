Sunny And Warm For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.