Summer Pattern: Showers And Storms, Otherwise Hot And Humid

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.