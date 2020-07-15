Summer Pattern: Showers And Storms, Otherwise Hot And Humid
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
