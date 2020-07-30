Some Sun For Thursday, Slight Chance Of Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.