Six New COVID-19 Deaths, 248 Additional Cases Reported Tuesday in Escambia, Santa Rosa

Six additional COVID-19 deaths and 248 new cases were reported Tuesday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the Florida Department of Health.

Te Escambia County deaths were a 57-year old man, 78-year old woman and 84-year old man. The fatalities in Santa Rosa County were a 45-year old man, 71-yer old woman and an 83-year old man. Three of the six were long-term care facility residents.

Escambia County cases increased to 7,250. An additional 156 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,945.

Of the 761 tests results returned on Monday in Escambia County, 10.6% were positive, and 22.1% were positive from 561 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 238 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 85 deaths in Escambia County, 53 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 22 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and three in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 441,977 cases including 436,867 Florida residents. There have been 24,917 hospitalizations* and 6,117 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 7,250 (+92 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 793

Pensacola — 5,669 (+82)

Cantonment — 525 (+8)

Molino— 80

Century — 53 (+4)

McDavid — 33

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 6

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 238 (+1)

Deaths — 85 (+3)

Male — 2,830

Female — 3,494

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,945 (+156 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 23

Milton — 1,556 (+129)

Gulf Breeze — 471 (+10)

Navarre — 370 (+4)

Pace — 225 (+2)

Jay — 85 (+1)

Bagdad — 4

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 145*

Deaths — 22 (+3)

Male — 1,655

Female — 1,247

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 38

Florida cases:

Total cases — 441.977

Florida residents — 436,867

Deaths — 6,117

Hospitalizations — 24,917*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.