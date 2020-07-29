Showers And Storms Likely For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.