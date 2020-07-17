Selection Committee Recommends Six Candidates For Escambia County Superintendent

The list of candidates to be the next Escambia County School superintendent was narrowed to six recommendations Thursday night by the Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee.

The six names will go next to the Escambia County School Board for discussion at a July 20 workshop. The board can remove any of the six form the list, or add back any of the 21 others that applied as they create their own semi-finalist list.

The candidates recommended by the search committee are:

Marques L. Stewart – 9th grade principal Fredrick Douglas High School, Atlanta, 929 students, July 2019 to present. Previous: Principal Harper Archer Middle School, 486 students, January 2015-June 2019.

Dr. Earl Johnson – Executive director Leadership/Operations Flagler County Schools (FL), 13,000 students, 2017 to present. Previous: High school and elementary principal Flagler County, 2004-2017.

Keith C. Rittel — Superintendent, Provo, UT, 18,000 students, 2012-present. Previous: Deputy superintendent, Clover Park (Lakewood, WA), 12,000 students, 2008-2012.

Dr. Timothy A. Smith – Executive area director of high schools, Orange County (FL), 212,000 students, June 2018 to present. Previous: Principal of Winter Park High School (FL), 3,400 students, July 2010-June 2018.

Keith Leonard – assistant superintendent of Human Resource Services Escambia County, 40,500 students, June 2020-present. Previous: Director of Human Resources, Escambia County, 2007-2020.

Dr. Vincent F. Cotter – Co-founder Exemplary Schools Organization, 2014-present. Previous: Consultant 2011-2013: Superintendent Colonial School District (PA), 4,966 students, 2000-2011.

Only one of the six candidates is local. Keith Leonard of Cantonment is the current assistant superintendent of Human Resource Services and spent 13 years as the Escambia County School District director of Human Resource Services.