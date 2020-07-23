Second Person Charged With Allegedly Breaking Both Of A Four Month Old Baby Girl’s Legs

A second person has been charged with allegedly breaking both of a four-month old baby girl’s legs.

Ashley Anne Mack, age 26 of Red Level, Alabama, was charged with first degree felony aggravated child abuse. She remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $50,000. Dustin Raymond McMurdy, age 27 of Century, was previously charged with first degree felony aggravated child abuse in the case and released on a $100,000 bond.

X-rays showed baby girl had femur fractures on each side of her body. A Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigator told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that the hospital determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse and had possible been caused by the pulling on the child’s legs.

“The type of fractures this child has sustained is the most specific fracture seen in child abuse, and is the result of violent shearing (pulling),” an arrest report states.

DCF described McCurdy and Mack as illicit drug users, according to arrest reports.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alleged the fractures occurred during an altercation between McCurdy and Mack.