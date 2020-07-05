Searchable Escambia County Employee Salary Database Is Now Live

A new Escambia County employee salary database is now live on the county’s website.

The salaries of those employed by government agencies are public record in Florida because they are paid using public funds. The State of Florida has had a salary database live for some time.

To access the Escambia County Employee Wages searchable database, click or tap here.

All 87 pages of the database can be browsed, searched by name or viewed by department from fiscal year 2018 or FY 2019.