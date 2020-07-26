Scattered Showers And Storms Kind Of Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.