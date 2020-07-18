Saturday Report: One Additional COVID-19 Death, 211 New Cases In Escambia County

One additional COVID-19 death and 211 new case were report Saturday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

The fatality was a 81-year old male long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased 5,557 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 82 to 1,822.

Of the 1,170 tests results returned on Friday, 14.2% were positive in Escambia County and 21.8% were positive from 301 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.

As of Saturday, there were 202 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 57 deaths in Escambia County, 41 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 13 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and on in a long-term care facility.

Statewide, there were 337,569 cases including 333,201 Florida residents. There have been 20,632 hospitalizations* and 4,895 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 5,557 (+211 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 655

Pensacola — 4,296 (+170)

Cantonment — 386 (+13)

Molino— 62 (+1)

Century — 41 (+3)

McDavid — 24 (+1)

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 6

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 2

Current hospitalizations: 202 (-5)

Deaths — 57 (+1)

Male — 2,160

Female — 2,620

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 1,822 (+82 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 11

Milton — 764 (+36)

Gulf Breeze — 353 (+24)

Navarre — 299 (+7)

Pace — 170 (+5)

Jay — 58 (+3)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 101*

Deaths — 13

Male — 865

Female — 909

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 35

Florida cases:

Total cases — 337,569

Florida residents — 333,201

Deaths — 4,895

Hospitalizations — 20,632*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.