Saturday Report: One Additional COVID-19 Death, 211 New Cases In Escambia County
July 18, 2020
One additional COVID-19 death and 211 new case were report Saturday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.
The fatality was a 81-year old male long-term care facility resident.
Escambia County cases increased 5,557 and Santa Rosa cases were up by 82 to 1,822.
Of the 1,170 tests results returned on Friday, 14.2% were positive in Escambia County and 21.8% were positive from 301 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.2%.
As of Saturday, there were 202 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County, according to data from the three local hospitals.
Of the 57 deaths in Escambia County, 41 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 13 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and on in a long-term care facility.
Statewide, there were 337,569 cases including 333,201 Florida residents. There have been 20,632 hospitalizations* and 4,895 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
Escambia County cases:
Total cases — 5,557 (+211 since Friday)
Non-Florida residents — 655
Pensacola — 4,296 (+170)
Cantonment — 386 (+13)
Molino— 62 (+1)
Century — 41 (+3)
McDavid — 24 (+1)
Bellview — 9
Walnut Hill — 6
Perdido Key — 4
Gonzalez — 2
Current hospitalizations: 202 (-5)
Deaths — 57 (+1)
Male — 2,160
Female — 2,620
Youngest — 0
Oldest — 105
Median Age — 37
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases — 1,822 (+82 since Friday)
Non-Florida residents — 11
Milton — 764 (+36)
Gulf Breeze — 353 (+24)
Navarre — 299 (+7)
Pace — 170 (+5)
Jay — 58 (+3)
Bagdad — 3
Cumulative Hospitalizations — 101*
Deaths — 13
Male — 865
Female — 909
Youngest — 2 months
Oldest — 101
Median Age — 35
Florida cases:
Total cases — 337,569
Florida residents — 333,201
Deaths — 4,895
Hospitalizations — 20,632*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
Comments
5 Responses to “Saturday Report: One Additional COVID-19 Death, 211 New Cases In Escambia County”
>>Has anyone else noticed that their math never seems to be correct
It’s not that math….it’s time periods.
211 positives in the Saturday report….the report from the state comes out 10-11 a.m. and include the previous 24 hours.
“Of the 1,170 tests results returned on Friday, 14.2% were positive in Escambia County…..”
(So that would be 194, not 211)
That’s because Friday is the 24 period midnight to midnight. That’s the difference.
(It’s not us…it’s how the state reports.)
It might be that when it gets to the point that it is that blatantly obvious, it may be to late with too much spread to be able to contain the spread like we were on the right track in doing in April?
We are heading toward a depression if we not not do our civic duty and wear a mask. We cannot afford to keep shutting down. Our economy depends on us doing our duty to wear a mask.
Has anyone else noticed that their math never seems to be correct. 211 positive cases out of 1,170 tests is 18.03%. That’s a tad higher than the 14.2% that they have thrown out there. Is there any way to find where the discrepancy comes in?
4 Employees and myself at my work//restaurant tested positive. They haven’t closed. Haven’t cleaned. This will keep getting worse till people start taking it seriously. Covid 19 is NOTHING like the flu. I guess some of you will have to get it too to understand…
Seems like capital, profit and the economy mean more than our personal health and safety.