Saturday Report: 170 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

There were 170 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in Escambia County.

Escambia County cases increased to 6,854. An additional 77 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 2,365.

Of the 1,601 tests results returned on Friday in Escambia County, 9% were positive, and 11.8% were positive from 584 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.6%.

There were 236 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 76 deaths in Escambia County, 49 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 19 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and two in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 414,511 cases including 408,585 Florida residents. There have been 23,730 hospitalizations* and 5,777 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 6,854 (+170 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 761

Pensacola — 5,353 (+144)

Cantonment — 489 (+23)

Molino— 76 (+1)

Century — 49

McDavid — 31

Bellview — 9

Walnut Hill — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Gonzalez — 5

Current hospitalizations: 236 (+6)

Deaths — 76

Male — 2,652

Female — 3,272

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 37

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 2,365 (+77 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 16

Milton — 1,019 (+43)

Gulf Breeze — 437 (+14)

Navarre — 351 (+5)

Pace — 215 (+7)

Jay — 80 (+3)

Bagdad — 3

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 121*

Deaths — 19

Male — 1,151

Female — 1,164

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 37

Florida cases:

Total cases — 414,511

Florida residents — 409,585

Deaths — 5,777

Hospitalizations — 23,730*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.