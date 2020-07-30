Returning to UWF: Mandatory Daily COVID-19 Pre-Screening

The UWF Fall 2020 Returning to UWF Plan includes important information about students’ health and wellness, and the prevention of COVID-19. In order to make UWF a safer and healthier environment, students and employees are required to take a daily pre-screening.

The pre-screening is a brief set of questions. It can be found in MyUWF by searching “pre-screening” and will also be emailed on a daily basis to students, faculty and staff.

STUDENTS

All students must fill out the Daily COVID-19 Pre-Screening on a daily basis if they are:

Visiting campus (every day they visit)

Living on-campus and leaving their residence hall room (every day they leave their residence hall room)

Students must fill out the Pre-Screening prior to visiting the location.

Students without access to technology to fill out the screening should contact Student Health Services at 850.474.2172 or the Dean of Students Office at 850.474.2384 to complete the screening questionnaire over the phone.

EMPLOYEES

Effective immediately, all employees (faculty, staff and OPS) regardless of remote or on-site must fill out the Daily COVID-19 Pre-Screening on a daily basis on every working day. Employees must fill out the Pre-Screening prior to visiting the location.

Exemptions: