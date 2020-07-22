Record Setting Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms In The Atlantic; Disturbance In The Gulf

Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean between Africa and the Lesser Antilles.

It set a record for the earliest seventh named storm — the earliest “G” storm — on record to form in the Atlantic basin. Gonzalo is forecast to strengthen over the next few days, possibly becoming a hurricane before reaching the Windward Islands this week. It’s too early to tell if Gonzalo might make it to the Gulf of Mexico.

“We are watching Tropical Storm Gonzalo out over the Atlantic, but for now it’s way too early to tell if it will hold together once it reaches the Caribbean and way too early to tell if it could potentially impact us. Just know that it’s out there and it’s being monitored,” the National Weather Service in Mobile said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there’s a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to the south of Pensacola (satellite view below). The accompanying shower and thunderstorm activity is currently poorly organized. Conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two as the system moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph.

The Gulf of Mexico system is likely headed toward the Texas coast and stay well to the south of the local area. There is, however, a good risk of rip currents at our local beaches through Friday, along with increased chances of rain.