Rain Or Shine: Cantonment Food Giveaways Continue

For four months now, the volunteers of the Cantonment Improvement Committee have distributed food weekly to those in need. And Tuesday was no different, despite a steady rain.

Hundreds upon hundreds of families have been served, including 276 in need last week.

The CIC accepts food donations each Monday at 3 p.m. for distribution at 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.