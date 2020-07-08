Rain Or Shine: Cantonment Food Giveaways Continue

July 8, 2020

For four months now, the volunteers of the Cantonment Improvement Committee have distributed food weekly to those in need. And Tuesday was no different, despite a steady rain.

Hundreds upon hundreds of families have been served, including 276 in need last week.

The CIC accepts food donations each Monday at 3 p.m. for distribution at 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

