Rain Chances Stay High Due To Disturbance Over The Gulf

Rain chances across the North Escambia will stay high into the middle of the week due to an area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to slowly drift northeast into the Atlantic.

The good news is that there is nothing to worry about as this system will move away before any real development is expected, according to the National Weather Service Office in Mobile.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.