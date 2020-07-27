Pineville Road Bridge Reopens With Increased Weight Limit

July 27, 2020

A bridge on South Pineville Road has reopened with a weight limit almost twice what it was before.

South Pineville Road at Jackson Springs Branch was closed in June for repairs on the wooden support bridge. As a result of the rehabilitation, the weight limit on the bridge was increased from 13 tons to 23 tons, according to Escambia County Public Works Director Joy Jones.

The bridge was first constructed in 1966.

NorthEscambia.com graphic and submitted photo, click or tap to enlarge.

