Pensacola Council Asks Escambia County To Implement Mask Mandate

The Pensacola City Council Thursday night approved a resolution asking the Escambia County Commission to pass a mask mandate.

The council has approved a similar mask mandate, but the city is suggesting the county pass an ordinance requiring face coverings in all public settings. The city’s order is only for inside businesses.

The resolutions states, “…the City Council of the City of Pensacola does hereby respectfully encourage the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners to pass Legislation making mandatory the wearing of face coverings in public settings.”

Councilman P.C. Wu voted against the resolution sponsored by Council President Jewel Cannada-Wynn, saying he felt it was not his place to tell another governmental entity how they should operate.

To read the full resolution, click or tap here.

The Escambia County Commission is not obligated to act upon the request.