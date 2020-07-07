One Injured In Bratt Highway 4 Wreck

July 7, 2020

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Bratt.

A Jeep Renegade and a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck collided at the intersection of West Highway 4 and Still Road about 7:43 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered serious by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded to the crash that closed the roadway for at least half an hour.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

